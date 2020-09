Vadili Mayor Mehmet Adahan announced that the test results made in the region were negative.

Adahan said, “We would like to thank the 394 participants and healthcare professionals from our town of Vadili and our regions, our test results are NEGATIVE.”

Making a short statement on social media, Mayor Adahan said, “The suspected cases with contact will be under the observation of our healthcare professionals and our ministry and will be controlled for treatment purposes.”