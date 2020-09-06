14 positive cases in TRNC today! 4 cases local

TRNC Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1302, 14 positive cases were encountered, 2 people were discharged.

Pilli said that 3 of the positive cases came to our country by air, 7 people were the contacts of the cases detected before, they were under surveillance during this period, 4 people were local cases and contact was followed.

Stating that the contact follow-up of the cases was carried out meticulously by the Ministry of Health teams, Minister Pilli emphasized that PCR tests are performed for the contacts wherever positive cases are detected, and that the contact tracking team as the ministry works day and night without compromise.

6 September 2020 The general situation of Covid-19 is as follows;

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1302

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 14

Cases coming from abroad – 3

Contact cases that became positive in quarantine -7

Local cases -4

Number of Cases Discharged Today-2

Number of Cases Lost Today – none

Total Number of Tests Performed- 129,893

Total Number of Cases- 411

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 280

Number of Cases in Progress – 127

Number of Patients in Pandemic Center- 39

Number of cases followed up in Pandemic Hotels – 88

Total Number of Patients Lost – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none