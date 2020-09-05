CypriumNews

Turkey has all might to cast off immoral maps

President Erdogan speaks at opening ceremony of Goztepe City Hospital

by CypriumNews Reporting
Turkey has the power to discard maps or documents imposed, the country’s president said on Saturday.

“They will understand that Turkey has political, economic, military might needed to cast off immoral maps and documents imposed by others,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Goztepe City Hospital in Istanbul, he underscored the progress Turkey has achieved in production, trade, technology exports and the defense industry.

Among these progresses the developments in the health sector is even more significant during the period of a pandemic, he added.

Erdogan said that a total of 16 city hospitals have started to serve patients across the country so far.

