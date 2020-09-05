Turkey gives 20 million TL to support TRNC Tourism

According to a written statement from the Prime Minister’s Press and Public Relations Department

“In this context, 20 million TL has been allocated from the ‘ Tourism Outbreak Support Program Project ‘ among the Lefkosa-based Real Sector Projects in the Economic and Financial Cooperation Agreement of 2020 for the revival of the tourism sector in the TRNC, which suffered the greatest damage from the Covid-19 pandemic . “

With this resource allocated, it was stated that the necessary instructions were given to 130 hotels and 141 agencies, especially small hotels, and 25 agencies were given the necessary instructions for the partial payment of 2019 tourism incentive payments, and that the necessary work was initiated and additional resources for the tourism infrastructure to be used in the related year expenditures.

In the statement, it was also pointed out that tourism is one of the most important sectors in terms of contribution to the TRNC economy, employment and foreign exchange income.