TRNC: 26 positive Covid-19 cases, 8 locals

26 positive COvid-19 cases in TRNC

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1395, 26 positive cases were encountered, and 4 people were discharged.

Minister Pilli said that 7 of the positive cases came to our country by air, 11 people were the contacts of the cases detected before, they were under isolation during this period, 8 people were local cases and contact was followed.

The general situation of 5 September 2020 Covid-19 is as follows;

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1395

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 26

Cases coming from abroad – 7

Contact cases that became positive in quarantine -11

Local cases -8

Number of Cases Discharged Today-4

Number of Cases Lost Today – none

Total Number of Tests Performed- 128,591

Total Number of Cases- 397

Total Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 278

Number of Cases in Treatment – 115

Number of Patients in Pandemic Center- 42

Number of cases followed in Pandemic Hotels – 73

Total Number of Patients Lost – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none