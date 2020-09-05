TRNC: 26 positive Covid-19 cases, 8 locals

26 positive COvid-19 cases in TRNC
Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1395, 26 positive cases were encountered, and 4 people were discharged.
Minister Pilli said that 7 of the positive cases came to our country by air, 11 people were the contacts of the cases detected before, they were under isolation during this period, 8 people were local cases and contact was followed.
The general situation of 5 September 2020 Covid-19 is as follows;
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1395
Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 26
Cases coming from abroad – 7
Contact cases that became positive in quarantine -11
Local cases -8
Number of Cases Discharged Today-4
Number of Cases Lost Today – none
Total Number of Tests Performed- 128,591
Total Number of Cases- 397
Total Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 278
Number of Cases in Treatment – 115
Number of Patients in Pandemic Center- 42
Number of cases followed in Pandemic Hotels – 73
Total Number of Patients Lost – 4
Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none