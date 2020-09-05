30 new Positive Covid-19 cases in TRNC, 12 of them are locals!

While nearly 30 new Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the last 24 hours, it was learned that 12 of the new Covid-19 positive cases were local cases.

Covid-19 local transmission has started to spread very rapidly in our country.

Since the contacts of local Covid-19 positive cases are much more than imported cases, the contact follow-up team has a very difficult time detecting and collecting contacts.

TRNC Health Minister Ali Pilli emphasized that, as the Ministry of Health, they continue to take all measures, stating that there has been an increase in Covid-19 cases due to arrivals from abroad and that local contamination has started to appear.

Reminding that they will decide whether the schools will be opened in line with the consultations with the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Education on September 11, Pilli noted that in higher education, it will be a legal obligation for teachers and students from abroad to be isolated for 1 week before going to schools.

Stating that the law that will ensure that criminal sanctions are applied to those who do not obey the rules will come into force next week, Minister Pilli’s statement is as follows:

“Recently, local positive cases have started to be seen with the increase in Covid-19 cases in line with the arrivals from abroad to our country.

9 new positive Covid-19 cases were detected in Girne, 4 in Güzelyurt, and in Akdoğan and Vadili.

The Ministry of Health has called for a Supreme Council meeting on Monday.

Taking a series of decisions by looking at the rate of increase in new cases is on the agenda.

Primary schools were also screened in Vadili and Akdoğan, where many contacts were identified. According to preliminary findings, no positive cases were found in teachers and attendants.