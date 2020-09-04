TRNC: 10 more new Positive Covid-19 cases

TRNC Minister Pilli said that 4 of the positive cases came to our country by air, 3 people were the contacts of the cases detected before, they were under isolation during this period, 3 people were local cases and contact was followed.

The general situation of Covid-19 on September 4, 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1940

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 10

Number of Cases Discharged Today-5

Number of Cases Lost Today – none

Total Number of Tests Performed- 127,196

Total Number of Cases- 371

Total Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 274

Number of Cases Continuing Treatment – 93

Number of Patients in Pandemic Center- 35

Number of cases followed up in Pandemic Hotels – 58

Total Number of Patients Lost – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none