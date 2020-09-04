TRNC: 10 more new Positive Covid-19 cases

TRNC Minister Pilli said that 4 of the positive cases came to our country by air, 3 people were the contacts of the cases detected before, they were under isolation during this period, 3 people were local cases and contact was followed.
The general situation of Covid-19 on September 4, 2020 is as follows;
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1940
Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 10
Number of Cases Discharged Today-5
Number of Cases Lost Today – none
Total Number of Tests Performed- 127,196
Total Number of Cases- 371
Total Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 274
Number of Cases Continuing Treatment – 93
Number of Patients in Pandemic Center- 35
Number of cases followed up in Pandemic Hotels – 58
Total Number of Patients Lost – 4
Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none