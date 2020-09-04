Today in Cyprus was the hottest day of the Year

The hottest day of the year was experienced in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Thermometers showed 43 degrees in the capital Lefkosa and in the inner regions.

With the effect of the heatwave coming over the deserts of Algeria and Libya and affecting the region, the temperature rose 8-11 degrees above seasonal normals in September, and the record of the year was broken on Friday.

Thermometers in Lefkosa and inland regions showed 43 degrees.

In the coming days, the temperature is expected to decrease by a few degrees, but still be above seasonal norms.

Experts point out that September has not been this hot for many years.