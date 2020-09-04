Pilli: Fines and sanctions will be imposed from next week

Health Minister Ali Pilli emphasized that, as the Ministry of Health, they continue to take all measures, stating that there has been an increase in Covid-19 cases due to arrivals from abroad and that local contamination has started to appear.

Reminding that they will decide whether the schools will be opened in line with the consultations to be made with the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Education on September 11, Pilli noted that in higher education, it will be a legal obligation for teachers and students from abroad to be isolated for 1 week before going to schools.

Stating that the law that will ensure that criminal sanctions are applied to those who do not obey the rules will come into force next week, Minister Pilli’s statement is as follows:

“Recently, local contamination has started to be seen with the increase in Covid-19 cases in line with the arrivals from abroad to our country.

As the Ministry of Health, we continue to take all measures regarding both those who come to our country from abroad and are found to have positive cases and local cases.

The Ministry of Health made it clear to the public that we will decide on whether schools will be opened on September 11, in consultation with the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Education, before proceeding to the training foreseen to be held face-to-face on September 14 in secondary and high schools.

At the same time, in higher education, it will be a legal obligation to isolate teachers and students from abroad for 1 week before going to schools.

In accordance with the Communicable Diseases Law, those who do not obey the rules will be subject to penalties in accordance with the necessary legal procedures.

The law that will ensure that criminal sanctions will be imposed on those who do not follow the rules will enter into force next week.

I want you to know that the health of our people comes first. Necessary sanctions will be imposed on businesses and individuals who do not comply with the rules in line with the powers granted by the law.

My biggest expectation from our people is that they will defeat this epidemic together and continue to obey the rules for their own health. The use of masks, social distance and compliance with hygiene rules will be our strongest shield in this epidemic. “