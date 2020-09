Artist TM Davy explains how to draw a self-portrait in 11 levels of increasing complexity. Starting off with the ubiquitous “solar head” and moving on to portraits that implement light, shadow and color, TM Davy deftly describes how a drawing evolves through materials and techniques.

TM Davy is an New York-based artist and a professor at the School of Visual Arts. To see more of his work visit: http://www.tmdavy.com/ and @tmdavy on Instagram.



