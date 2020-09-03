17 Positive in the TRNC today

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1265, 17 positive cases were encountered, 11 people were discharged.

Minister Pilli said that 6 of the positive cases came to our country by air, 2 people by sea, 8 people were the contacts of the cases detected before, they were under surveillance during this period, 1 person was a local case and contact was followed.

3 September 2020 The general situation of Covid-19 is as follows;

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1265

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 17

Number of Cases Discharged Today – 11

Number of Cases Lost Today – none

Total Number of Tests Performed- 125,256

Total Number of Cases- 361

Number of Cured and Total Discharged Cases – 269

Number of Cases in Progress – 88

Number of Patients in Pandemic Center- 33

Number of cases followed up in Pandemic Hotels – 55

Total Number of Patients Lost – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none