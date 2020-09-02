CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

10 Wonderkids Your Club Needs To Sign!

Football
by CypriumNews Reporting
10 Wonderkids Your Club Needs To Sign!

On today’s 10, we run through ten of the best teenage prospects in football right now, and who the top clubs should be targeting. From Ajax’s Sergiño Dest and Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna, who are following Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic in raising the standards of US soccer, to Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki, who made a memorable cameo against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, we can see a number of these players turning out for the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool in years to come.

We also look at Eduardo Camavinga, who could make his Champions League debut this year, as well as Atalanta’s Amad Traore and PSV’s Mohamed Ihattaren.



FootballDaily

#Wonderkids #Club #Sign

Related posts

How To SURVIVE In The Premier League Next Season! Sunday Vibes

CypriumNews Reporting

LEAKED Has Ole Confirmed Manchester United’s Transfer For Nathan Ake! Transfer Talk

CypriumNews Reporting

Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More