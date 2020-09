With football in meltdown at the news that Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona, Joe looks at the reasons why. From Bartomeu, to Neymar, to Luis Suarez and the Bayern Munich 8-2 loss. But where will he end up? Manchester City, PSG, Inter Milan or somewhere else?



