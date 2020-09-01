CypriumNews

The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix – Official Teaser Trailer

by CypriumNews Reporting
The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for the Netflix horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor, the follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House. It stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Catherine Parker, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan, Ainsworth, Amelie Smith, Amelia Eve and Tahirah Sharif.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Release Date: October 9, 2020 on Netflix

Are you excited for The Haunting of Bly Manor? Be the critic on Fan Reviews!



