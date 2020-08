Here’s your exclusive DC FanDome sneak peek at The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn. It stars Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, John Cena, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi Joel Kinnaman, Nathan Fillion, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Taika Waititi and Steve Agee.

The Suicide Squad Release Date: August 6, 2021

Are you excited for The Suicide Squad?



