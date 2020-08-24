English Cypriot man found dead in Lefkara, son arrested

Larnaca police are investigating a pre-meditated murder case in Lefkara village of a 64-year-old English Cypriot man who lived permanently in Cyprus, Philenews reported on Monday.

The 64-year-old who had not contacted anyone over the past 10 days on Sunday afternoon was found dead and in an advanced decomposition state in the demountable home he was living in all by himself.

Police arrested his son, aged 25, who lives in Pano Lefkara and who admitted that he had stabbed his father on August 9 because of family differences. He has been remanded in custody for eight days.

The dead man was living on his own over the past seven years, police said.