TRNC: Yesterday 10, this morning 16 more Positive Cases

After 10 new positive coronavirus cases announced by the Ministry of Health yesterday evening,it has been revealed that 16 new positive cases were detected as of this morning.

Yesterday announcement

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1977, 10 positive cases were encountered, 2 people were discharged.

Minister Pilli stated that 2 of the positive cases came to our country by airway, 4 people by sea, 3 cases were the contact of the positive case detected before and they were under surveillance during this process, the other case was a local case, the contact was followed by the Ministry of Health teams. told.

21 August 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1977

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 10

Number of Cases Discharged Today-2

Number of Cases Lost Today – none

Total Number of Tests Performed- 104.941

Total Number of Cases- 247

Total Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 169

Number of Cases in Progress – 74

Total Number of Patients Lost – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none