South Cyprus: 11 test positive to Covid-19 for 2nd consecutive day

Another 11 people tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday – the same number as yesterday – from a total of 3,446 tests carried out.
This raises the total in Cyprus to 1,417.
The new cases are:
- 4 found through tracing (166 tests)
- 3 from passengers and repatriates (2,098 tests)
- 2 through random testing of 10,000 residents (491 tests)
- 2 through private initiative (544 tests). One of them has a recent travel history.
The following tests were also carried out, all with negative result:
- 39 tests through referrals from personal doctors and tests to special groups via public health centres
- 108 tests through public hospital labs
Two patients are still being treated at the Famagusta referral hospital and another patient remains intubated at the Nicosia Hospital ICU.