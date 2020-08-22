South Cyprus: 11 test positive to Covid-19 for 2nd consecutive day

Another 11 people tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday – the same number as yesterday – from a total of 3,446 tests carried out.

This raises the total in Cyprus to 1,417.

The new cases are:

4 found through tracing (166 tests)

3 from passengers and repatriates (2,098 tests)

2 through random testing of 10,000 residents (491 tests)

2 through private initiative (544 tests). One of them has a recent travel history.

The following tests were also carried out, all with negative result:

39 tests through referrals from personal doctors and tests to special groups via public health centres

108 tests through public hospital labs

Two patients are still being treated at the Famagusta referral hospital and another patient remains intubated at the Nicosia Hospital ICU.