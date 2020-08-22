Bomb parts found in Yeniboğaziçi, 2 Arrested

Unlawful explosives and fragmentation bombs found in the residence of Yeniboğaziçi M.G.

On the same day, the search warrant served, a search was made in Yeniboğaziçi village between 09.10 – 09.40, and a bag believed to be explosive was found buried in the ground in the empty area opposite their residence.

Crime scene investigation teams initiated a large-scale investigation in the area. On the same day, both suspects, who were arrested, were brought before the judge in Gazimagosa district court on charges of position of explosives illegally and a three-day detention was obtained against them.

Deputy prosecutor Hüseyin Eser, who was present at the court, called police officer Engin Yıldız to the witness stand to testify. PM Yıldız said that, information received about the presence of illegal explosives, searched their residence in Yeniboğaziçi village, a bag buried in the ground, believed to be a fragmentary explosive substance, bomb, was found in the search made in the empty land opposite the residences of the suspects, PM Yıldız said that the investigation of the crime scene investigation teams are continuing.

PM Yıldız stated that he was informed that the fragmentation bomb belonged to the suspect1 M.G., that the place where the bag was found was 10-15 meters from the residence and that they had witness information that it was placed in the current place.

Pointing out that the matter was very new and it was obvious that the suspects if released, it was obvious that they would have an effect on the investigation, and demanded that the suspects be remanded for 3 days each in order to carry out their investigation safely. Judge Dilşah Karayel ordered the suspects to be detained by the police for three days each. (MHA)