22 August, 2020 Decisions of the Communicable Diseases Supreme committee

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Ministry of Health

Based on the authority given by the Communicable Diseases Law, the additional decisions taken by the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee on August 22, 2020 are as follows.

1. Limiting the number of daily flights to 6 flights starting from 24:00 on 23 August, 2020. (Except private aircraft)

2. Limiting the number of passengers to be brought by 2 companies carrying passengers to Girne Port daily to 125 + 125 = 250 passengers. (Except for private yachts) From 24:00 on 23 August, 2020

Quarantine the employees of Taş Yapı İnşaat Company, which is constructing the 3rd airport, within the construction site.

4. Restricting the number of people for outdoor entertainment to 100 people.

In closed areas, the number of people;

Maximum 50 people in places of 200 m2 and above

Maximum 30 people in places between 100-200 m2

Maximum 20 people in places between 50-100 m2

It is limited to a maximum of 10 people in places under 50 m2.

5. It is mandatory to wear a mask at weddings, attention to social distance, No handshake, and no contact.

These decisions will be reconsidered at routine weekly meetings of the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee.

Leave a review

