Turkey Finds Gas, can meet its energy needs for 20 years

Turkey’s President Erdogan announces Gas find

Turkey has made its largest discovery of natural gas in the Black Sea in Turkey’s history.

Our Fahih drill ship has discovered 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves in the Tuna-1 well drilling, which it started on July 20, ” he said.

President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced the “good news” that the public is eagerly awaited.

Highlights from Erdogan’s statements are as follows:

” We are together with you to share the good news, which is of historical importance for our country. In addition to being the basic element of development, energy has a great importance in the establishment of national independence.

 

