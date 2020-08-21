TRNC: 1977 tests 10 positive cases

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1977, 10 positive cases were encountered, 2 people were discharged.
Minister Pilli stated that 2 of the positive cases came to our country by airway, 4 people by sea, 3 cases were the contact of the positive case detected before and they were under surveillance during this process, the other case was a local case, the contact was followed by the Ministry of Health teams. told.
21 August 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1977
Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 10
Number of Cases Discharged Today-2
Number of Cases Lost Today – none
Total Number of Tests Performed- 104.941
Total Number of Cases- 247
Total Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 169
Number of Cases in Progress – 74
Total Number of Patients Lost – 4
Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none
