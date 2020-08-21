The Super Agent Behind Arsenal!

Hello and welcome back to Everything You Need To Know, where today we are giving you the lowdown on super agent Kia Joorabchian.

How did the Iranian born businessman rise up from relative obscurity, recover from a sporting scandal with Corinthians to orchestrate some of the most controversial and complicated transfers in football history? How did his links to ex Arsenal midfielder Edu see him brought into the fold in North London?

What sort of influence does he have? Why do the club trust him so much? And could Coutinho, follow his fellow Joorabchian clients David Luiz, Cedric Soares and Willian to the Emirates?

At a time when Mikel Arteta needs as much help as possible to return Arsenal back to the Champions League, will their determination to work with Joorabchian cost the club dearly?

