CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Tatar: Varosha will definitely be opened

Cyprus Breaking News Greece Turkey
by CypriumNews Reporting
Ersin Tatar

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said that Closed Varosha will definitely open.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar made important statements regarding the opening of Varosha, as a guest of TRT News today.

Varosha is within the borders of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Tatar stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has started an inventory study for the opening of the maras and that it is now at the stage of opening.

Tatar said, “Our duty from now on is to introduce TRNC to the world and we will do our best for it.”

Related posts

Brexit: Special sitting for MPs to decide UK’s future

CypriumNews Reporting

World champion Turkish wrestler greeted with enthusiasm

CypriumNews Reporting

South Cyprus: 84% of new Covid-19 cases since June 3 imported

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More