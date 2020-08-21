Tatar: Varosha will definitely be opened

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said that Closed Varosha will definitely open.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar made important statements regarding the opening of Varosha, as a guest of TRT News today.

Varosha is within the borders of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Tatar stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has started an inventory study for the opening of the maras and that it is now at the stage of opening.

Tatar said, “Our duty from now on is to introduce TRNC to the world and we will do our best for it.”