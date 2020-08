Check out the official trailer for the Peacock suspense drama series Departure Season 1, created by Vince Shiao. It stars Archie Panjabi, Christopher Plummer, Kris Holden-Ried, Rebecca Liddiard, Tamara Duarte, Mark Rendall, Peter Mensah and Claire Forlani.

Departure Season 1 Release Date: September 17, 2020 on Peacock

Are you excited for Departure? Be the critic on Fan Reviews!



Related

FanReviews#Departure #Peacock #Official #Trailer