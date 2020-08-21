Airline Pilot Breaks Down Flying Scenes From Film & TV

Airline captain Fatima Shifa examines scenes depicting airplanes from movies and television. Why do the pilot and copilot repeat what each other are saying in ‘Sully’? Does weight really affect an empty aircraft like in the Tom Cruise film ‘American Made’? Do pilots lie to passengers when they say they’ll only have to wait, “another 30 minutes”?

Fatima Shifa is a captain for a major US commercial airline and is also a former avionics engineering officer for the Pakistan Air Force.



