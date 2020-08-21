CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Airline Pilot Breaks Down Flying Scenes From Film & TV

Technology
by CypriumNews Reporting
Airline Pilot Breaks Down Flying Scenes From Film & TV

Airline captain Fatima Shifa examines scenes depicting airplanes from movies and television. Why do the pilot and copilot repeat what each other are saying in ‘Sully’? Does weight really affect an empty aircraft like in the Tom Cruise film ‘American Made’? Do pilots lie to passengers when they say they’ll only have to wait, “another 30 minutes”?

Fatima Shifa is a captain for a major US commercial airline and is also a former avionics engineering officer for the Pakistan Air Force.



WIRED

#Airline #Pilot #Breaks #Flying #Scenes #Film

Related posts

Former FBI Agent Explains How to Read Facial Expressions

CypriumNews Reporting

Every Dog Breed Explained (Part 2)

CypriumNews Reporting

Forensics Expert Explains How to Analyze Bloodstain Patterns

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More