TRNC: 1723 Tests, 3 positive cases

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1723, 3 positive cases were encountered, 7 people were discharged.

Minister Pilli said that among the positive cases, 1 person came to our country by airway, 1 person by sea, the other case was the contact of the positive case detected before and was under surveillance during this process, and that the contact was followed by the Ministry of Health teams.

The general situation of Covid-19 on 20 August 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1723

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 3

Number of Cases Discharged Today-7

Number of Cases Lost Today – none

Total Number of Tests Performed- 102.964

Total Number of Cases- 237

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 167

Number of Cases Continuing Treatment- 66

Total Number of Patients Lost – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none