South Cyprus: Ten new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,202 tests

The Ministry of Health has said 10 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 3,202 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

205 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 5 cases detected.

1,549 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 2 cases detected.

633 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 3 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

83 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

10 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program.

623 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 people.

1 test carried out with samples taken under the control program of the Ministry of Justice for staff working in the Courts.

98 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,395.

Additionally, one patient is currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital.

As well as one patient that remains intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.