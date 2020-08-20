Redborder Survey: Who would be in round 2? interesting results …

According to the Political Trends public opinion survey of the Redborder Research Company, Mustafa Akıncı and Tufan Erhürman, who could be in the second round, lead the race.

The July survey of Red Border has shown that the voting differences between Independent Presidential Candidate Mustafa Akıncı, CTP Presidential Candidate Tufan Erhürman and UBP Presidential Candidate Ersin Tatar are very close.

“Which of the names that announced their candidacy would you consider voting in the Presidential elections to be held next October?” 23.2% of the voters answered Mustafa Akıncı, 18.6% Tufan Erhürman and 16.2% Ersin Tatar.

In the Red Border Survey, Erhan Arıklı ggot 6.4% and Kudret Özersay 6.2%. In the survey that took place prior to Serdar Denktaş’s announcement of his candidacy, In total, 28.6% of voters stand out as “undecided”.

The survey was conducted face-to-face randomly selected sample of 1002 people across northern Cyprus.

63.9% of those surveyed find the government unsuccessful. According to 18.6%, said that’s the government is seen as ‘neither successful nor unsuccessful’. The rate of those who find the National Unity Party – People’s Party Coalition Government successful is reflected in the survey as 16.8%.

Again in the same survey, “was Mustafa Akıncı’s presidency successful or unsuccessful until today?” 46.9% Unsuccessful, 33.6% Neither Successful, 17.5% Successful.



WHO WILL YOU NEVER VOTE FOR?

One of the most interesting results of the survey is “Which of the names will listed below will you NEVER vote in the Presidential elections?” question.

Voters state that they will “never” vote for 20.8% Tufan Erhürman, 46.4% for Kudret Özersay, 58.3% for Mustafa Akıncı, 59.3% for Ersin Tatar and 64.8% for Erhan Arıklı.