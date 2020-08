This man received a box of merchandise from Jukin Media and was excited to unbox it along with his dad. He called up his father and put him on the loudspeaker as he took out the contents of the box, describing each item to his dad. Both sounded happy with the goodies received, such as t-shirts, fidget spinners, and tote bags.



Related

Jukin Media Video Partner Rights Management#Man #Excitedly #Unboxes #Merchandise #Dad #Loudspeaker #Phone