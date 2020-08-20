CypriumNews

Entertainment
Dad Proposes to Baby Mamma With Help of New Born Baby

This new dad decided to propose to her baby mamma with the help of his newborn. He made him wear a cute onesie with the question about marrying him written on it. When his mom held him and saw his clothes, she started to cry as she was overwhelmed with happiness.
