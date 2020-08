Jasper, the Blue Heeler dog, loved to learn new tricks. When his owner threw snowballs in the air, he leaped high to grab it. He and his owner played a game of catching snowballs outdoors, where Jasper quickly learned the art of catching snowballs.



Related

Jukin Media Video Partner Rights Management#Blue #Heeler #Dog #Leaps #Catch #Snowballs #Thrown #Air #Owner