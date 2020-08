Check out the official “The Future” clip from the science fiction comedy movie Bill & Ted Face the Music, directed by Dean Parisot. It stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Samara Weaving, Anthony Carrigan, Kid Cudi and Jillian Bell.

Bill & Ted Face the Music Home Premiere: August 28, 2020

Are you excited for Bill & Ted Face the Music? Be the critic on Fan Reviews!



Related

FanReviews#Bill #Ted #Face #Music #Future #Clip