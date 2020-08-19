CypriumNews

Will Erdogan announce Friday “closed Varosha” in the TRNC will be opened?

Cyprus Breaking News Corona Virus Turkey
by CypriumNews Reporting
Is it natural gas? Is it oil? Is it a vaccine? Or will TRNC become a country that has begun to be recognized “in the world”? 

A striking prediction came from Murat Gezici, Director of the Mobile Research Center.

Gezici stated that the good news Erdogan will announce on Friday may be related to the TRNC. 

According to Gezici,  it will be a very important development for Northern Cyprus to become an internationally recognized country. 

Murat Gezici’s assessment is as follows: 
“The tension in the Eastern Mediterranean is very high, there is an effort to create a Christian state between Syria and Beirut.

There is a presidential election in Northern Cyprus,

Northern Cyprus has been a forgotten place since about 1974, but with the efforts of the government, there have been very serious investments in Northern Cyprus.

It will be a very important development.

The good news to be announced on Friday may also be related to this.

 

