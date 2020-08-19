TRNC: 1309 tests, 4 Positive Cases

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1309, 4 positive cases were encountered, 6 people were discharged.
Minister Pilli said that among the positive cases, 3 people came to our country by air and 1 person by sea, and that they were followed by the Ministry of Health teams.
The general situation of 19 August 2020 Covid-19 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1309
Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 4
Number of Cases Discharged Today: 6
Case Lost Today: none
Total Number of Tests Performed: 101,241
Total Number of Cases: 234
Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases: 160
Number of Cases Continuing Treatment: 70
Total Number of Patients Lost: 4
Patient in Intensive Care: No
South Cyprus: Twenty-six new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,372 tests