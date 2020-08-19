TRNC: 1309 tests, 4 Positive Cases

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1309, 4 positive cases were encountered, 6 people were discharged.

Minister Pilli said that among the positive cases, 3 people came to our country by air and 1 person by sea, and that they were followed by the Ministry of Health teams.

The general situation of 19 August 2020 Covid-19 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1309

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 4

Number of Cases Discharged Today: 6

Case Lost Today: none

Total Number of Tests Performed: 101,241

Total Number of Cases: 234

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases: 160

Number of Cases Continuing Treatment: 70

Total Number of Patients Lost: 4

Patient in Intensive Care: No