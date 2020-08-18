TRNC: 1695 tests performed, 9 positive cases

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 2412, 9 positive cases were encountered,
7 people were discharged.
Minister Pilli said that 7 of the positive cases came to our country by air, 2 people by sea, and that they were followed by the Ministry of Health teams.
The general situation of Covid-19 on 18 August 2020 is as follows;
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1695
Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 9
Number of Cases Discharged Today-7
Number of Cases Lost Today – none
Total Number of Tests Performed- 99.932
Total Number of Cases – 230
Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 154
Number of Cases Continuing Treatment – 72
Total Number of Patients Lost – 4
Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none