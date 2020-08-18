Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Try To Save Marriage In Dominican Republic

OK! has exclusively learned thatsave their marriage, as West is seemingly unable to make life decisions – especially when it involves his wife and children.

“Kim needs privacy if she is to save the marriage. It was her decision. Kim went to Cody, Wyoming, to tell Kanye, ‘It’s over.’ But when she got there, she realized she wasn’t prepared to end it after all. She is torn,” an insider said.

They two share four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, as well as sons Saint, 4, and 14-month-old Psalm.

Even though West is in mental turmoil at the moment, it is reported that he wants to work on the marriage.

According to an OK! source, “West still wants to work on the marriage — and he has repeatedly apologized profusely for his outburst.”

This is the second time in a month the pair has traveled to the Caribbean nation. Three weeks ago, they visited Punta Cana.

Their decision to travel to another country at a time when that country’s tourism is in crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic has also raised eyebrows. The Dominican Republic has over 72 thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has registered more than 1,170 confirmed deaths.

As for why the Dominican Republic, a source told OK!: “Kim believed she had no choice in order to get the privacy they need to work on their relationship.”



