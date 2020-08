‘Muppets Now’ stars Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy answer the internet’s most searched questions about themselves. What’s Miss Piggy’s last name? Who are Kermit the Frog’s parents? What instrument does Kermit play? Why does Miss Piggy always wear gloves? Where did Miss Piggy meet Kermit? Miss Piggy and Kermit answer all these questions, and much, much more.

“Muppets Now” premieres July 31 on Disney+



