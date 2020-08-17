“Turkey is not aggressive”

I may have wanted them resolved, but I think there are three important reasons why this is not necessarily shared by generals and politicians.

The first issue, discussed at length in the book, is that no solution would meet the expectations created by the dominant narrative of national law.

The school of Papandreou, Molyviatis, Economidis, Heraklides explains, prefers that there be no solution, as no solution will meet the expectations that have been created all these years.

It is impossible to have a solution that does not contain significant setbacks in the fields mentioned above.

Dora Bakoyannis is one of the politicians who have referred to this possibility, saying that in a possible appeal to The Hague, Greece would obviously not win everything it claims. But why not win? It would not be useful to explain to the Greek citizens who are currently on the rails against the attacking Turks,

The second element is the tangible ideological benefits of any government that effectively encourages nationalism: it is easier to govern a people who hate their neighbor instead of their master. This is true for both sides, obviously, for us and for the Turks.

The third element is a sharp landing in analytical terms, but I think there is no reason to keep silent. If we compile a list of people who have passed through the Ministry of National Defense, we will see personalities like Akis Tsochatzopoulos and Giannos Papantoniou shine. Once powerful people, the younger ones will know them mainly for their court adventures, rather than for their services in the homeland. George Karatzaferis’s party, LAOS, had asked 25 topical questions about armaments and then Karatzaferis forgot to declare $ 8 million in his lust. Nikos Christodoulakis had told Parliament that armaments expenditures account for 25% of Greek public debt. It is micropolitical and lacks geostrategic thinking,

On a changing scale, Dick Cheney ‘s involvement with Hullibarton is a very instructive story about how militarism is a battleground for many and a battlefield for others.

All this is certainly not a contribution to the discussion about Greek-Turkish, this is what Professor Alexis Iraklidis does very thoroughly and sharply in the interview he gave us, to Minas Konstantinou and me. But if it is not a contribution to the discussion on the subject of the day, it may not be completely useless as a parallel reminder.

– We said that yesterday we would make a small closing, but announcing today’s discussion, which is exclusively dedicated to Greek-Turkish, because we have the great pleasure to have next to us the professor of international relations and conflict resolution, Mr. Alexis Iraklidis. Hello and thank you very much for responding to the invitation.

-Thank you very much for the invitation.

– I really wanted to have this conversation, to do it together. And much better that we can do it over here. We are all masked in ThePressProject studio and I wanted to have this conversation for the following reason:

I think that the public debate lacks the voices of people who could, with a reasoned and at the same time sober speech, explain what those points are where the other side, say the “enemy”, can reasonably have legal arguments. And why do I say that this is so important?

It is very important to hear such an analysis, not just a joke to deal only with what we may have done wrong or where the other person is right, but because this is an aspect that does not appear in public debate. Public debate takes place in a way that is in fact an extension of government policy and so it is very difficult for divergent voices to emerge from the mainstream.

It is also something that, as we learned in Makedoniko, we can find in front of us.

That is, there may be a time when there is a mismatch between the expectations of the world and the legal and political reality, this may appear before us in a way that we are forced to reconcile with reality.

So I think it’s our duty to make this conversation as cool and detailed as possible, so that when that time comes we understand what is happening to us.

Mr Heraclides, that is what I wanted to say about the opening. So let’s have a first comment.

-Yes, you put it very nicely, Mr. Poulis. The average Greek, that is, the vast majority of Greeks, believe that in these matters, let us take mainly the Aegean – we will also see the Eastern Mediterranean, in these matters – the Greeks are right on their side and International Law on their side while Turkey is completely unrealistically aggressive in what it says and, be careful, it is very important, and precisely because it has no substantiated, in the Greek prevailing view, legal arguments, which is why it does not want to appeal to the International Court of Justice, where The criteria are legal and the Greeks will win – supposedly. But he wants negotiations to find solutions there, in which the fact that it is a stronger country is supposed to play a role.

But the reality is completely different or rather quite different, and the problem is what you said. They are the expectations. The expectations. So what are the expectations? That we are absolutely right and in fact the Aegean is a Greek lake. This is not the case. In the six basic issues of the Aegean, the legal arguments and the legal positions of the two sides are approximately equal. I have a personal opinion on who is a little more right, but I will avoid telling you. But for two issues…

– “About equal” is already quite provocative I think, in relation to the current debate, so not much changes.

-Yes. If one reads my three books on the Aegean very carefully, one will find out what my point of view is, but it is so thinly formulated that it will be a little difficult. I have to show him the signs. Well, watch out now.

– Very diplomatic.

– I was also a diplomat. 15 years in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and my father was a distinguished Ambassador, but of the Nationalist School. So now, in two of the six issues, in national airspace and in air traffic, we are completely wrong. Greece does not comply with international law. Our airspace should be six miles and it is ten. No other country with sea has more, because it is forbidden by the “Law of the Sea” and the “Law of the Air” this thing, because it is reasonable. You can only have airspace and create an identity problem for the dolphins, which are in the open sea and when they climb up, they suddenly become Greek children. They said to get permission. And the FIR. Air traffic. The warplanes are state planes and do not need a license.

Here are two examples. Let me go further, so that there is dialogue.

– I would like to dwell on this issue of airspace. The most recent book is the one I have here in front of me, “Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, 50 plus one aspects of the Greek-Turkish conflicts”, where you say in the book that we are the “Only country that has this claim” and in fact you say something which I find very interesting to discuss. You say that cultivating unrealistic expectations in voters is a powerful deterrent to finding a solution. And this is something that is not said vaguely. It is called very specifically.

In fact, I was also impressed by the following: Many of those who follow the hardest line, that is, you mention Andreas Papandreou, the Molyviatis of New Democracy, who rhetorically seem to have a much harder line, in fact a paradox appears. That they themselves then avoid finding any solution.

They prefer to do nothing, because they know very well that whatever solution is found, it is never excluded to meet all the expectations that have been cultivated. So you say the Italian saying for “sweet apragia”, “dolce far niente”…

-This is a specialty of Costas Karamanlis. Not of Constantine. The difference between the two is huge.

– Yes. It’s something that probably characterizes him.

-Although he also knows International Law and has a PhD in International Relations from America. Nevertheless, I do not know. Probably something else he wanted to do.

– I think it…… so it turns out at least, that they are two very different things. It is one thing to understand what needs to be done and another thing to be willing to do it.

-It is the political cost, the known.

– So in this case, what we are saying is that: all the rhetoric about violations is based on a fact which is extremely controversial, if not directly wrong, namely that Greece has extended ten miles out of six, the airspace, and beyond that, we say that this School says that, in order to get involved in a situation where a solution will have to be found, which of course will not meet the unreasonable expectations you have cultivated, it is better not to do anything. And the incident comes, Molyviatis does not even receive the file in 2003 from the previous government, saying that they are not really interested in the previous discussions, and he will go his own way.

-While the solution was very satisfactory then. In other words, the solution was that in the mainland Greece would have twelve miles and in various islands that do not close the Aegean, not twelve, it might have had seven, eight or nine, and in these islands that are next to Turkey, would remain at six, so as not to close the Aegean, because the Aegean, if we go to ten or twelve miles closes for everyone. Not only for Turkey. It closes for Russia, Romania, Bulgaria, the Arab states.

The Aegean Sea is a very important sea route and cannot be closed. It could be closed if Greece had Smyrna against it, like in ’19 – ’22’. That is why the extension to twelve miles is one of the biggest mistakes of Greek foreign policy.

And there is the following. One of these jokes I say, when I talk to Turkish ambassadors or my university friends, I tell them: how will the Aegean issues be resolved? But he says, look, if we stay at six miles, all the issues of the Aegean are solved. Well, I tell him so there will be no Greek-Turkish differences and so we will stop working. You put us out of business, I tell them and they laugh.

– However, there are others who will lose their jobs. You are not just internationalists. I think there are several politicians.

-And politicians, but also you, the journalists you deal with, the good ones like you.

– We have the coronavirus. We will find…

-Also in the book I have six, seven reasons why we should stay six miles and I base this on the two most specialized Greek diplomats, unfortunately deceased, Tzounis and Theodoropoulos, who in a very nice booklet they have published, on foreign policy , they say the five six reasons, why it is best to stay at six, because otherwise first of all no other country will accept the extra, because it will close the Aegean, and the second is that we will suddenly become the international policeman , to chase right and left in the Aegean, not to pass even an eel. These things do not happen.

– How many years back are these arguments now that you will tell us?

-This book of the four ambassadors is from ’94. 26 years, before the crisis of Imia.

– Casus belli however is a similar mistake on the other hand. Or a bargaining chip, if we say that in what we do there is always such an implication. I say, let’s say, but at the crucial moment I can take it back.

-In ’07, I had made several trips then, it was, say, a honeymoon with the Turks, I had made several trips and talking to former ambassadors or current Turkish ambassadors, one I had seen then at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, they say to me: “look, casus belli is just an expression. It means that we spoil them. But that does not mean we want to go to war. And Erdogan has told us that he would like our Parliament, which is the great national assembly, as the Turks say, to withdraw it, but he does not know if it has the beans. If he has the votes “.

And he said it on the trip to Karamanlis, the famous trip in ’09 I think it was, he told him that this is as Arafat had said to throw the Israelis into the sea, it is “caduk”. “Kaduk” means inactive. Not valid.

Well that was it at the time. But, because I searched a little more, in these cases do you know what happens? You do worst cost analysis. That is a worse scenario. And so you say. If I do not have the casus belli, what will the Greeks do? They will find an opportunity to extend to twelve miles. So I have this as a threat.

Yes you say to them: “Yes, but this threat shows you as an aggressive country” etc etc.

They say yes, but if we do not have it, the Greeks will surely find a window of opportunity and bring it to us, because the Greek – the Turks and the Turkish Cypriots say – is a liar and a bigot. Starting with Makarios, with the Cypriot one in ’63.

This view of the Turks is very widespread. Two things. The Greek is a liar and a bigot, a very good diplomat, and the Great Idea lives and reigns in Greece.

In a book I have translated, a Turkish colleague enters the classroom, makes them Greek-Turkish and says: “What do you know about Greece?” They know the capital Athens and the Great Idea, which still lives in Greece. They know nothing else about Greece. The average Turkish student of international relations…

– One of the things that impressed me in the book is a very small phrase you say. You talk about demilitarization and you say over there: “Obviously there is a question, what are we doing. That is, do they believe that we are preparing to book, to take the beaches? And you say: “Of course, there are very vivid painful memories of ’19 – ’22”. And I think that also matters. Because in Greece there is the whole picture of Turkish aggression, of Turkish provocations, this together with the violations, with these maps that are circulating… So the idea that others are the ones who think that we are attackers and treat us as potential attackers just does not it passes, I believe, out of anyone’s mind.

-Yes, the Turks are absolutely convinced, I say it and in this book at some point I think, that this is their own story until recently. Now if it has changed lately because of Erdogan, I do not know. But the prevailing view, and not only of the Kemalists, is like an excerpt for them. “Greece is based on the big idea. It is therefore expansive. We rely on the National Pact “. Something like that.

So what does that say? We do not expand and live in the region of Anatolia, where the vast majority are Turks. We do not go to other countries. We are a state that respects the territorial status quo. This is the absolute belief of all Turks. Military, diplomats and journalists. This is their view.

Now will you tell me they are kidding themselves? I do not think so. I am absolutely convinced, I once almost lost my place at the university because I said that Turkey is not aggressive. I said that 25 years ago. And I still insist. Turkey is not aggressive. And wrongly we spend and get so many weapons systems, which have thrown out the Greek economy. Turkey is not aggressive. I repeat, it is not.

But it does not have a good image. That is, it is not aggressive but it appears in the eyes of many, as now especially, now to tell you one of the last jokes, it is one of the things I am thinking of writing, and I think I say it in this book somewhere, it is that Lately, with Erdogan, Greece is finally seeing the Turkey it has always dreamed of. That is, the aggressive Turkey.

But Turkey was not like that before. And Greece is also to blame for how Turkey has become, right? Because Greece always put a door on it, not to enter the European Union. If Turkey had joined the European Union under Ozal, we would not have had any problems now.

-Does this mean that in this way you also read the historical precedents of Cyprus and Asia Minor? In other words, you say that in these cases, contrary to the predominant Greek reading of domestic historiography, which says that these were the results of Turkish barbarism, you say that we should not read the facts in this way either.

-Yes, look. Be careful. In the eyes of Turkish diplomats, teachers and students, etc. Let’s say those who are knowledgeable, that is, those who have some knowledge, their own knowledge begins with the first revolutionary movement that ousts the Ottoman Empire. What is it? The Greek revolution. And immediately, the first to be mentioned is “Tripolitsa”. 10,000 dead, children, babies, etc. Everyone.

Kolokotronis was walking and could not say with his horse, because he only stepped on corpses. Well, 10,000 dead and more. Both in Athens and Monemvasia. Then, the British Ambassador goes, after the destruction of Chios and says: “what are you doing?” Rais Effendi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, replies: “Sultan Mahmut is very sorry for what happened, but the Chians started it when they attacked us, but you are very upset about these rooms, you did not tell us anything about Tripoli, Monemvasia, Athens , that so many were slaughtered “.

And there is that famous question they say. The foreigners who had come asked the Greeks, the philhellenes: “Why is there not a single Turk left in the Peloponnese?” And the answer was, Frantzis has written in his memoirs: “The moon ate them”. We slaughtered them all. Ethnic cleansing extreme version. After ’19 -’22 well… Over there I once said that I am ashamed to say that I am Greek and there are still sites against me. That is, in ’19 -’22 the Greeks did horrible things. Rape, burning of villages πράγματα horrible things and of course the Turks reacted in their own way. But the Greeks were attacking and only the KKE then, the new one, as soon as it was done, spoke of an imperialist war in Greece.

Be careful, this is there. Over here, the Russians, the vast country, still remember what Napoleon did and what Hitler did. Napoleon even entered Moscow. And they have a trauma. Who; The Russians whose country is the largest state in the world. Won’t the Turks have it? When Venizelos went on this famous trip to Ankara, Kemal told him: “you had terrified us”. Your army was amazing, we were very scared, we thought our country was falling apart. Well done, you are an awesome soldier. Venizelos was listening to him, I think he had written it in a letter.

Well, for the Turks, the Greek at the moment may not be militarily threatening, but he is considered a great diplomat, who has the European Union with him, NATO takes him for a walk, in any case, if not NATO, and he has terrible connections, the lobby awesome in the United States. That is, if Greece is afraid of Turkey militarily, Turkey is afraid of it diplomatically and to go to the Eastern Mediterranean, in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey, I have a chapter that I would say especially to take a look at, this chapter is which is with the largest bibliography, is the terror of Turkey, that the Greeks want the Aegean Greek lake but they also want the Eastern Mediterranean and they want to limit us around only to our shores, say the Turks. Imarton tells you.

– What you are saying, if we put it in today’s reality, it means that, in your estimation, at the time when the tension that is created and the possibility of the fear of a hot episode is put in military terms, you from what you say, I understand that Do you think that this could not happen on the part of Turkey? That is, Turkey…

-He would like to avoid it and every time he talks about dialogue. Does not seem fun to me; That is, he puts this pressure, but on the other hand he says: “we want dialogue”. Even for Libya.

– So your attitude is that it means what Turkey says and that this is a Greek fantasy, let’s say, as you describe it now.

– No, look, because I have to keep my ears here, if you want. Turkey, as I knew it, until a couple of years ago, I would completely agree with what you are saying. That is, that would be my position.

– Let’s put it down to the failed coup, let’s say.

-Yes, but because now Erdogan has made this alliance with the nationalist party, the MHP, which is an extreme nationalist, etc. of course it is not like Golden Dawn, it is a relatively serious party, it is not this vulgarity let’s say, and this Nazi party, nor is it this piece, of what they call it, I do not remember its name…

– Kasidiaris?

– Probably Velopoulos….

-Velopoulos. I wanted to say to them again, I do not remember the names, this is what Freud would say, Freudian slip, that is, when someone is very disliked, you forget his name. Ή you forget the name of a girl if it has happened to you… allez-vous en, let’s say. So, he is playing this card, but I think even Erdogan is playing it, but he wants dialogue.

That is, if he has talks to prove that I, following this aggressive strategy, persuaded my interlocutor to come to negotiations, because otherwise he would not come. He goes and closes the Aegean to me, he goes to limit us only to my shores and to the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean; that is, to the Eastern Mediterranean, if you look, the coastline of Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean is bigger, I think, than that of Egypt. It’s huge. Its beaches are much bigger than they are in the Aegean. It is double. And we tell them no. We will make the incredible Israel which is the worst alliance Greece has ever made. I would call it an outcast state. Israel. Netanyahu’s today. Which is lamogio among others.

– The argument of what you call a nationalist school, the argument of the other side, is that, even if you satisfy some of the demands of the other side, they will come back with even more, because that is what they do.

-They will whet their appetite, let’s say.

– Who made gel here in here, anyway, as far as Turkey is concerned, right?

-Look, because I told you before, if you look at the arguments of Turkey, on the issues of the Aegean but also in the Eastern Mediterranean more carefully, you will find that in relation to Greece, which speaks of International Law, while it did not observe it in At least two cases, the position of Turkey, I will tell you this in the capacity of a conflict resolution expert, is much more sophisticated than the Greek position, because Erdogan speaks clearly yesterday, obviously in Turkish, but the translation in greek, is win win. That is, two winners.

-Kazan Kazan.

– Well, two winners. What do we do? The huge mistake of the Greeks, which is why the Greeks in the national history of all the Balkan countries, the first enemy is not the Turks, but the Greeks. They did not want any nation to be created in the Balkans and all the Balkans to be Greek. And that is why in all the national narratives, in the narratives, their worst enemy, I am writing now, I am finishing a book about Albania, and there the worst enemy is the Greeks, who want to take half of Albania. And he still wanted her in the decade, early 90’s with the then unprosecuted Samaras.

What are the Greeks doing? Be careful. International law. They are making an agreement with Libya. They are going to make an agreement with Albania, now I have just finished this chapter and I have it fresh, and what are they doing? They demand full influence for islands with 100 inhabitants. That is, full influence; one is Gavdos and Gavdopoula and the others are the Ottonian islands, above Corfu. And the poor Albanians swallowed it at first, until a Turkish admiral or diplomat told them: “children, the Greeks caught you sucker”.

Be careful, then, the logic of the Greeks, when negotiating with either Libya or Albania, is to bring it to the opponent. Not to have a result that has two satisfied.

I think that the image of the Greeks, as I understand it, is the image that other Europeans have. In other words, the rest of the Europeans do not have such a good image of Greece, of how it handles issues, or until recently how it handled them, when it says that the only difference is the continental shelf, which is why they do not support us so much. This is my opinion.

– I would suggest to take a breath or two of music and it is a good opportunity to catch it returning from the six points in which in some we are right, in some we move in the realm of the illegal and beyond, so that we can see a little more documented where we are going and the current situation. So; In other words, to go to the Eastern Mediterranean and the like.

-So two minutes break and we’m back. And let friends send questions. We read the questions, collect them and we will transfer them.

– We are here, in the extraordinary show of ThePressProject.gr for Greek-Turkish, with the professor, Mr. Iraklidis with us, where we stopped before the break in the part “how do the Turks see us in terms of our strategy and our aspirations and goals of the Greek side over time ”but also“ how can we look like for Europeans, what view can Europeans have ”.

Now there is a presumption, they say. That is, there are some points where we can draw some conclusions based on Greek expectations, Greek claims and in relation to International Law.

– I would like to ask the following. The hardest line in Greece says that basically, whatever the arguments and international law say, at some point there will be a question of comparative power between the two states, so the arguments are good, but as Al Capone would say , if you have a pistol with you, people become much more polite and want to serve you.

So the question is, in this case, what would you answer to this argument that when there is a huge difference in armaments and population, the invocation of Principles of International Law (much more so if our argument is lame even in this respect ) does not save you anyway. So, if Greece wanted to do something in order to protect itself from Turkish aggression, as it is employed in this approach, it had to be equipped.

– I strongly disagree with what you are saying. Or rather what the Greek Nationalists say. This thing, the most powerful to do his own, it is done only after war. Or after financial ruin of one of the two. Well, when he’s in a deal… don’t you see? The Greek Cypriots managed in all cases, while Turkey was much stronger, to always slip out of Turkey and not leave a solution to the Cyprus problem.

In a negotiation it does not play a role at all. Only after a war or a terrible catastrophe of a country, for economic and other reasons, can the power factor play a role. Otherwise it plays no role. It is one of the classic mistakes of the Greeks, who think that in a negotiation only after a war, like, say, Brest Litovk, Russia surrendered and Germany took large territory. It is an austerity of irrelevant.

In other words, I have written texts on texts on this, because I will say that I deal with resolution through negotiation. The deal that succeeds is that it has two winners. Positive sum. The negotiation that has a winner and a loser, first of all will not be accepted by the other…

– Was not the euro crisis of ’15 such an example? That without war there was a negotiation, in which the Greek side was forced at some point to say that we met forces superior to our own and did not calculate well…

-Yes, but this has nothing to do with the Aegean.

– Why; It is not a negotiation in which we do not have to resort to war, without the use of literal weapons, but we have a power difference that results in a retreat of one side?

– But the Greek side has not retreated at all. In other words, if Turkey is stronger, it could have retreated all these years. Greece never relented. Ίσα ίσα εμμένει…

– In the Aegean…

– Or which are completely absurd. And then small Greece in relation to Turkey wants to completely close Turkey to its shores. Just as this weak country, weak militarily, which is not so weak of course, has a strong enough army and no Turk would want a war with Greece, unless it is absolutely certain that Turkey will win or if Greece wins , Turkey will never forgive it, for the next 100 years, because the Turks are very proud.

One of the biggest mistakes we make is constantly hitting them, say in Turkish philotimos. If we took the Turks for granted, we would have them – sorry – in our pocket. Not exactly λω I exaggerate. But we are doing the worst we can with our tsaboukades against the Turks.

– The report you made before, now I go a little ahead, because I want to ask about it below, but you said before that such claims can not be taken unless you have a war or if you have financial ruin of one of the two.

-As it was then one of the two… but we needed it though. We wanted to stay in the euro. If we played the card outside the euro…

– This for ’15. I think Constantine tried more to draw a parallel with the European. With the European institutions in place and not for the Aegean.

– It is an example in which there was no need for war but nevertheless the relevant force proved to be a crucial factor… Let us take into account that the Greeks were to blame for the fault of the Greek economy.

– But here, today, in Greek-Turkish there is a point of view, which in previous years went more through the extreme nationalist circles, but now having a government in which these circles play a greater role, we see it passing through more serious interlocutors.

In my opinion, the previous government also had many nationalists, who it still has today.

– Who does he still have today?

-Yes Yes. I’m absolutely sure of that. And I have inside information especially for the previous government.

– I imagine you will have inside information…

-Because Anagnostopoulou was not the typical case, but several others. And the Prime Minister himself. Tsipras, my namesake, was more of a nationalist than the opposite. And from that I have inside information.

– Papandreou influence.

-There is also a nationalist discourse in the Left. Unfortunately. Normally the leftists should not be nationalists but they are. Because, as Pablo, the famous Trotskyist, used to say, “our last bulwark is nationalism.” If there is no class consciousness, we will play with the Nation.

– However, I wanted to ask about the fact that the issue of economic pressure on Turkey is becoming more and more important. The course of the pound. And in general, even analysts or at least Greek correspondents from foreign countries, describe a situation where time is on our side and if we hold on to this situation at the moment, Erdogan may soon have bigger problems than what it is going to create in us or solve anyway through the increase of intensity, how do you find these views?

This is the classic Greek method, as in the Cyprus issue. Let’s wait for another opportunity. While you wait for another chance, the next solution will be worse than the previous one.

Here we are talking about a clear case which is the Aegean, which has the three main problems in militarization and the gray areas, that is, five or six issues, which must be resolved because they exist as differences.

The best way to solve them automatically is to stay at six miles, which is my place. Everything will be solved automatically. But we insist on this expansionist policy of Greece in the Aegean, I repeat. Greece is expansive in the Aegean. As it was in the Eastern Mediterranean. You will tell me it was this policy, that the best is the attack. I do not mean military attack…

– Explain this. We said we would have a chat about the continental shelf.

The Greeks, for example, went unilaterally and defined their continental shelf. Not allowed. A third illegality of Greece besides the FIR and the national airspace is the continental shelf. Greece unilaterally, the law of Maniatis, of a minister there beyond PASOK, I do not know what minister he was, went and made an extension and obviously with okay strangely, there is the absurdity of George Papandreou, who otherwise has a great contribution to in favor of the settlement of the Greek-Turkish, important, Greece unilaterally expands its continental shelf.

This is completely wrong under International Law. Greece could only do that if there was no other country facing it. That is, if Greece was Chile. So this is also an illegality and as Mr. Poulis told me earlier during the break, the Prime Minister himself pointed it out to… how did we say it ..? this Finance…

– Freudian slip.

-Yes, Freudian slip, Varoufakis, who went to burn us then. But Tsipras listened to him, because he is irrelevant to economics and the internationals, he listened to everyone, what he says, because he is a teacher.

Well. The continental shelf. You can have a continental shelf only after it has been demarcated. Only if the continental shelf has been demarcated does it exist. So, we sit and say “on the Greek continental shelf”, it is not on any Greek continental shelf. There is no Greek continental shelf. Like the Turkish continental shelf does not exist.

With a small difference. The Turks say, “no, we have a continental shelf…” or EEZ I do not know which of the two they say “… because we have demarcated it with Northern Cyprus”. Now the answer here, of course, is Northern Cyprus, I say in my book, it is an illegal state, so it cannot conclude international treaties with Turkey. But Turkey has an embassy in Northern Cyprus and has recognized that Cyprus.

And now we come to another dimension that we have to take into account because I am sure that this is taken into account by our European partners, our NATO allies. Be careful, the issue is delicate. Who is to blame for not resolving the Cyprus issue? The Greek thinks that Erdogan is to blame. No. For the non-resolution of the Cyprus issue from 2017 in Crans Montana, it is exclusively to blame, I say it in my book here, and I am applauded by my many friends in Cyprus who have presented my book, it is the fault of President Anastasiadis. The Secretary-General of the United Nations knows this and everyone knows it.

– Why;

-Because he does not want political equality with the Turkish Cypriots and in fact he wants division. He has clearly told Tsavousoglou that we want two states. He told him clearly and in fact he has kept it, Tsavousoglou has recorded it and he says to bring it to light. And it is well known, I know from former advisers of Anastasiadis, he himself admitted that he wants two states.

So when Europeans and foreigners see that those who are to blame for the non-settlement are not the Turkish Cypriots but the Greek Cypriots, they say to you “should we do them a favor?” And so they take a closer look at the Turkish Cypriot agreement with Turkey, unless it is formally illegal. And I also wanted to say here, I have great respect for Akinci, the leader of the Turkish Cypriots, of whom I have the honor of being a friend.

– Tell me something, in case of recourse to international arbitration, what can Greece expect for the continental shelf? Do you have any examples either from case law from previous such cases, or from the assessments of some experts?

This is very good that you are posing. Look, the differences over the EEZ, the continental shelf, in general for maritime zones – I was glad that yesterday the Prime Minister spoke about sea zones and did not just say continental shelf ..

– He put the Aegean…

And Eastern Mediterranean. Sea zones, however, are not just a continental shelf and everything else is “Turkish challenges”. There are basically two types of solutions. Or negotiations, as they did with Egypt and Italy and then the judiciary. The court is divided into two types. In the International Court of Justice, in the court of international law of the Hamburg Sea, but Turkey can not go because it has not signed the Law of the Sea and, as I said, the Arbitration. Arbitration is an ad hoc arbitral tribunal, the court is made, the two countries make it and then it is dissolved.

– Does this not have binding effects or does it have?

He’s got. Unless they agree that it will not have binding results and then it will be a framework to proceed to further negotiations.

– A framework to move to the next steps.

Yes, or in a thing called Conciliation. It is a thing that looks like a court but it is not obligatory and it just proposes a solution which, whether you want to accept it or not, is, say, at the negotiating table.

But the Greeks have come to an end, the sober Greek Internationalists, not nationalists like my friend Angelos Syrigos, with whom we disagree on everything, but there is an elementary mutual appreciation, especially when he does not exaggerate it with his crowns, over there they have come to an end the Greek lawyers. Roukounas and Rozakis are more prominent, mainly Rozakis because he deals with these issues, that the Court is the best solution due to the prestige of the Court.

I have a small disagreement. I think a better solution would be through negotiations. But there is the answer when they told Konstantinos Karamanlis, not Costas Karamanlis, that we can find a win-win better solution than the Court.

Why should the court decide for us? And his answer was what we call hidden charm. Not the hidden charm of the bourgeoisie, the hidden charm of the Court. It is that the Court will make the decision even if it is worse than the one we would take between us.

When we make a negotiated decision, they will tell us that we did it by sea, we retreated to the opponent or that the opponent is stronger or something like that.

So let’s stay in court. Indeed, experts consider the Law of the Sea to be the most difficult decision of the International Court of Justice in the world, it has not happened again, due to so many coastline islands, etc.

The decision for a continental shelf is certain. One to four. Turkey will get about 25%, because there are so many beaches in the Aegean and so many Greek beaches plus islands. They are four to one. All the studies that have been done so show, 25. It can just play a little above, a little below. It may be close to 30, which will upset the Greeks, or it may go to 20, which will upset the Turks. The perfect solution that will come out 100%, I put my signature, after all my prestige as a scientist, is 25-75 on the Aegean continental shelf.

– How far is this from the national positions on both sides?

Look. From the Greek positions of the serious lawyers with whom I have spoken they know that this will be the decision. Imagine that Simitis, because he did not trust only the Greek lawyers, sent an opinion to prominent foreigners and they gave him a similar answer.

The Greek lawyer and diplomat, who has dealt with these issues, knows that he will get out there. The question there is a confusion whether there will be a continental shelf around the Greek islands, where there will be a cage, they are confused, which is why there is the famous theory with the fingers. Let the fingers go and… but… do not say, it is a little vulgar, how deep they will go… how deep the fingers will go.

– I saw it, you write it in the book as well.

An eminent Turkish Ambassador told me that this was exactly what Petros Molyviatis had told him. He says, “Colleague, you want your fingers to go deeper than we want,” in any case. These fingers come in, but they come in so much. But the Turks say that these fingers that are a suggestion of Wilson, a lawyer and a journalist, more of a journalist, like you are, although his article is very good, old ’80s, is that with the fingers this does not come out the 25ari they want. Why them now, what is their argument?

Watch now how it is. The difference is huge. They say the islands will not have a continental shelf at all and will be the continental shelf between the two mainland lines. This is the maximalist Turkish position. The maximalist Greek that we insist on not under Konstantinos Karamanlis or Costas Simitis or George Papandreou, but in other cases, and I think Mitsotakis Konstantinos did not do it, is that the continental shelf to be shared is between the islands of the Eastern Aegean and of Turkish beaches, that is, the Turks will not get anything. You understand how furious the Turks are becoming.

– And there is Kastelorizo, right?

Kastelorizo ​​is so far away that it can not be seen anywhere. And now I come to the decisions of the International Courts of Justice and the Arbitral Tribunals. All decisions, with perhaps one exception, do not give full effect to the islands located on the wrong midline between the mainland. In all decisions he takes nothing, he takes minimal. Also, the islands of the Dodecanese are so close to each other that even if they do not get influence, they still completely close Turkey. So, even Kastelorizo, Gavdos, the Ottonian islands next to Albania, in no case would an International Court give them influence, would give them half or little or nothing.

– This has been said by Dora Bakoyannis, but in general it is not something that…

-No no. All legal internationalists say so.

– We are talking about politicians now. The point is that lawyers and internationalists do not have to bear the cost unless they become members of parliament later, but otherwise it matters here what the political dialogue is. That is why I say this about Bakoyannis. I would like to move on to the present. How do you assess the current situation, in relation to this debate we are having now on the continental shelf. What is the severity of the tension?

-Look. I think that the tension is already approaching its easing, because this mistake was made with Egypt, which should probably have been done as follows – I have no inside information, I used to have it now – because Egypt is generally afraid of Turkey for them For her own reasons, it was hard for her to agree with us and this thing but it had started, there was this window of opportunity, so it could not be lost, to tell them wait children in two months to agree.

– Mistake?

– The mistake is timing. Wrong timing. It should not have happened now, it should have happened six months ago, but not now, or in six months. So, this sent the wrong message to Turkey. But there is another reading that, if true, shows how intelligent Erdogan is.

Erdogan noticed, and this is something that even Syrigos realized, that as we did the demarcation with Egypt, we did not catch Kastelorizo ​​and we also caught half of Rhodes. So we left a gap. The next move that would satisfy Erdogan very much is to tell him that “look, Kastelorizo ​​(this, of course, of course) that we will not insist too much on Kastelorizo, since it is too far away and too small.

For example, at the border between Malta and Libya, the International Court of Justice did not do it in the middle, even though Malta is an independent state. He went much further. Because Libya’s coastline is huge and Malta is a stable, so it went much higher. This happens in all cases. How can I tell you. Without being limited to even half or 1/4 of the influence, Turkey will not get anything in the Aegean and a country with 3000 kilometers of coastline will end up with no EEZ on the continental shelf.

It is completely absurd because the basic principle for an International Court of Justice is “equity”, ie a fair decision. That is fair and we would say it in our own terms with two winners and two happy with the decision. But the Greeks are so addicted to the fact that the Aegean is a Greek lake, the Greek sea, that while at times, this ship now Oruc Reis and others go to the high seas, the Greeks think that because they are in the Aegean they are in the Greek sea, in greek coastal zone. No. They go to the open sea. That is, the average Greek thinks that the Aegean is a Greek lake and behaves accordingly and infuriates the Turks, of course.

– We have not received any questions from the listeners, so if you have identified some that would be interesting to discuss.

– Eastmed. Do the multilateral agreements with Egypt, with Israel and the wider situation in the region, and with the role that Turkey seems to be taking in the end, change this debate? Are things moving towards a solution? Do they push situations?

-Everyone has taken… both sides, both Turkish and Greek have taken a position let’s say quite aggressive. Considering that this will make the opponent come to the negotiating table in essence. Or trying to find a solution in court. It would be better if none of this happened and Eastmed is completely impossible to do. It is very expensive, impossible and what is it?

As it was made, it essentially excluded Turkey from the Eastern Mediterranean. Eh, this is a friendly act? Tell me, is this a friendly act? She is completely aggressive. In other words, it would be questionable if Turkey did not react in some way.

– Many people seeing things through this prism exist in the country from previous years, and with the rise of the nationalist bloc and nationalist views, what is the collective subconscious after all, many people are reading right now that says “okay, where are we going? We are going to an intense crisis, after which the adults will call us at a table to sit down to find them, to share them and for the story to end “. Looks like we’re there? It is so simple;

No. Nothing to do with. Which adults? What are we; We make the decisions. They did not manage to do this in tiny Cyprus, will they do it in Greece and Turkey? These things do not happen. It’s just that most Greeks are completely ignorant, they know neither International Relations nor International Law, that’s why they say such nonsense.

– So we’re just in front of another episode…

-This with the adults would only happen if there is a war normally. That is, to make a hot episode with 200-500 dead. There yes.

– Ah, we are talking about such a level already. Not some Imia let’s say.

-Like Imia, who intervened… There was no intervention?

-Yes, but in Imia Liberis and Arsenis were ready to attack. That is, they said to sink the Turkish fleet. They said such incredible nonsense. And this was said by several others of the extreme bloc, nationalist university Cypriots.

– Do you consider it unlikely at this juncture to have such a development?

-No, no, we may have a hot episode. I do not rule it out. I just have the impression after the speech of the prime minister yesterday and this thing, if it is true, that is, we did not go to build from Kastelorizo, let’s say from below and get full influence of Kastelorizo.

I think we are going to relax and finally, as everyone says, the sober, as you said at the beginning about sober, to start talking again. Fortunately, we have Ambassador Apostolidis, who has vast experience and had advanced a lot, I had discussed it with him earlier when the talks of the short government of George Papandreou started, there was mobility and they had reached the point they had reached in 2003. That is, they could, but then we had the crisis and there in the crisis – I have written this in my English articles and books – because Greece was in crisis had a dialogue with Turkey or some result they would say “oh, Greece is falling from a position of weakness to Turkey”.

Another version that I was flirting with is that possibly having Erdogan, after 2016, as he is, it is best to play Molyviatis όμως But we see now that this is not happening. Because already Greece, by taking some decisions, such as with Eastmed and making an alliance with the outcast state called Israel, is also leading things to the extreme.

I think the time has come, as we would say, for the talks. The point is that these talks must lead to a result and the main thing to do this is to inform the public in Greece, which does not know what is happening to it. He thinks that the Greeks have an absolute right, the Greeks have all the law based on International Law, while the exact opposite happens.

As is the Aegean with the illegality of the double that I told you in the FIR and mainly in the National Airspace, it is Greece that is illegal. When Turkey says, say, about gray areas, what it says is not completely absurd. He uses it as a negotiating argument, but the Italians in the interwar period went and negotiated with the Turks and shared the sea. We have not done it.

From the end of the Dodecanese to Evros there are uncertainties. There are islets, there are reefs that we do not know to whom they belong. So normally there could be such a deal.

So the argument of the Turks with the gray zones is not completely absurd, but as they have told us privately from time to time “take back the National Airspace, let us give you gray zones too, let’s finish”. These are the pumps that can be done. Everyone has a bargaining power, to be maximalist in the beginning so that they can then retreat and show that they are constructive. To have a result.

– If we could summarize the top issues in which the public sphere, the world is from uninformed to erroneously informed, what are for you the main ones that the political leadership and the media should highlight so that ..

– This is on page 75.

– For those who keep the book. In order to be able to give them a little, how to say to give it a little more chewed, let’s say. Where does public opinion falter, so to speak in terms of reality?

One thing I have discussed with a former Air Force chief, and others, is that we need to tell them clearly that Greece airspace illegally under international law. And that must change. Or to go to 6, which is difficult for the Greek to swallow, but this must be done if we are illegal, or to find a formula that in some places is 10, possibly or 12 with the mainland. One the prisoner. Secondly. In FIR, air traffic, a flight license is not required. That is, international law does not dictate this. It only does this for passenger planes. No, for the state ones, which are the military ones. This is second.

The third is to say that in all the rulings of the International Court of Justice, I in my book of 2007 have a summary of all the rulings of the Arbitrators and Courts in all cases except the islands that are stuck in another country and are far from Your mainland’s mainland, get nothing, or little.

Like the Channel Islands that are stuck in France. They had little influence, because otherwise France would not have a continental shelf in the English Channel. That is, things are clear.

All decisions say and this must be learned, also the continental shelf can not be demarcated unilaterally. It is forbidden. Unless Greece wanted to move to Chile, say, to the United States, or to Canada. That opposite Hawaii is American so there is no issue. The other, this still exists, because this was made by Syrigos under George Papandreou and has remained on the site of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the nationalist Syrigos under George Papandreou.

– Was he an advisor to George Papandreou?

-E, he succeeds and is a consultant with everyone. It is an incredible case. Who otherwise on a personal level is very likeable and we exchange compliments when we are.

– What did he do?

-This argument. There is only one issue: the continental shelf, and everything else is Turkish claims. Kostis Stefanopoulos has a very nice article in Kathimerini which I mention there in the book and he says: “This position lacks seriousness”. Why is it lacking in seriousness? Because it can not be you to choose that alone.

And also another, which I have happened to say to some officials and they know it, is that the three go together. That is, the continental shelf, the legal beware, not the geological, is defined after the territorial waters. So to go to the International Court of Justice or to negotiate, you have to know your territorial waters. If there are six you should start from there.

So catching this, you solve this and the National Airspace also goes package. Three in one, they are solved immediately, just before they go to court, when they will make the famous co-promise.

Be careful, it is a text that will say, it will be signed by both countries, not with the pistol in the temple, of their own free will and with that they will go to the International Court of Justice, they will tell him which area it is and they can tell him and some key points.

“We do not want the Greek islands to be trapped by a Turkish continental shelf,” the Greeks will say. The Turks will say, “We do not want to limit the four openings. We have only four openings in the open sea. These should not be limited ”, etc, etc. That is, you can set some conditions with the number, the signature of both parties.

– Their agreement on this.

-The whole problem is, you, Mr. Poulis, also set the expectations. The expectations of the Greeks, not the Turks. Because the Turks do not deal with Greek-Turkish from morning till night. They deal with other more serious problems. Because the Greeks need the Turks as bad and as enemies. What will we become without barbarians, Cavafy would say, while the Turks used to have the Arabs and the Iranians and the Russians as their main enemy, let’s say par excellence…

Oh, and another. Let’s talk about another of these incredibles. You know this theory of Turkish or Islamic encirclement, arc in the Balkans. For many years now, the Turks have been pushing their students, he tells them, let’s say this … the military used to tell them to do studies and doctorates for the “orthodox encirclement”. From Greece, Bulgaria, Russia, Armenia.

– It is interesting how symmetrical these arguments are.

-E, yes, they are symmetrical. They are mirror images clean.

– For Makedoniko to see in closing, I say, after we leave the Greek-Turkish. They tell you why you accuse SYRIZA of Nationalism while there was the solution of Makedonikos under SYRIZA.

-No, no, with SYRIZA, I pressed her there, I fell into the trap of expectations. Because I thought that SYRIZA would be less nationalistic, say, from New Democracy or the former PASOK or something like that, I had more expactations.

It is a fact that the greatest success in foreign policy under SYRIZA is the resolution of the Macedonian issue. However, in my book on the Macedonian issue, I would say I was almost catapulted for the agreement, which is so heterogeneous, but so heterogeneous that I think how orthopedic – maybe it has to do with being right – that Greece is more powerful.

That is, Kotzias overdid it. We got it, sorry I was going to say we got their underpants, but that’s about it. I have noted in my book Makedoniko, which is now being rewritten by Routledge in London… I have put there, how much the Greeks won. They have won about 12 points and the others have won only two. That is, it really is one of those cases that is not win-win. By the way, how did Erdogan say hers?

– Kazan – kazan

-Boiler-boiler.

-Now I wanted to put this question to an end, but after we opened it, because I want something more from your experience and your academic knowledge about things in relation to foreigners, that is, adults. How can it be at the same time that the agreement, so heterogeneous, that we have received so many points, is proof of nationalist policy…

-No, there is the question that… Whenever I asked my well-meaning friends who deal with them they said “Unfortunately, Alexis, it could not have happened otherwise. The Greeks were so nationalistic, so maximalist that if they said anything less in the agreement, it could not pass “. And one positive thing that Kotzias did and it seems from a book he has written and will probably come out in the new one that he publishes, is that he knew that there are some limits. I will not disgrace them completely. He went to the limit to humiliate them anyway. Their identity was played on them, while no identity was played on us. Nor were we in danger from them. Samaras’s Greek nonsense was, after all.

– Exactly. So we saw Samaras and behind him an army of Macedonians managing to pass in the public debate the defeat, the betrayal and all that, micropolitically and….

– Let me say something optimistic that may have something to do with what we are discussing now about Greek-Turkish. The reactions were not so great. They swallowed it. If you think about how many years we have spent discussing Makedoniko. The reactions were not so terrible. There were two rallies, Mikis Theodorakis also came out. Okay, but I do not think that the forces of the world that feel that national ideals are being betrayed and will take to the streets are no longer so terrible.

-If you think the most comically tragic was that Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his party, let’s say, had thrown some crowns, when in fact he was also in favor of the agreement with the above, and he was obviously happy that it was done on the initiative of the previous prime minister and not with the same. If he were himself he would do the same.

– Nevertheless, I must note that in this public debate that has been taking place in the country all these years, and the following ones, these sick arguments remained.

A part of the world of voters, either New Democracy who were convinced by some nationalist crowns, or who were not convinced by New Democracy and followed by other nationalist formations, even more extreme, continue to have defeat in them, or I do not know how it can to experience this and I wonder how this world and whoever else is baked, let me express myself, react to a possible defeat of Greek expectations as far as Greek-Turkish is concerned. For a part of the world it will probably work cumulatively.

That is, after the national defeat in Makedoniko, the one that they perceive, we will have a national defeat. Because in Makedoniko the goal for this world was to make the northern neighbor disappear and in Greek-Turkish it was to close the Turk in his yard, on his shore. So how does absurdity get into the public debate?

-Look, we are trying as in this discussion over here and in the questions you asked, with the basic information and I have the feeling that yes these things were done with Makedoniko, but in the end logic began to prevail.

Of course, it was too thick to think that 65% to 70% of Greeks blamed the agreement, which was 90% in favor of the Greeks. That is crazy! Or another crazy. You know that despite the support for the Turkish candidacy in the European Union, 70 to 80% of Greeks continued to say no to Turkey in the European Union.

That is, he wanted Turkey to be Asian, Turkish, distant and not to be part of it… That is, the Greeks voted against their interest. And let’s get to that basic. Remember the expression used by Andreas Papandreou, but also Elytis and the others in a letter sent by Elytis and Melina etc that said “the name is our soul”.

No, as our friend Sotiris Walden used to say, “the name is our soul” was for them, because that was their element. Their element was Macedonians. The Greeks were not called Macedonians. The Greeks said unless we call Greece, as they say the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hellenic Republic of Macedonia or vice versa. That is, there is no question of either identity or, of course, power…

– So it was a little late to call it that.

The other, also the most amazing thing that many, and these three ambassadors, have said, that being an independent state, is a divine gift, Skylakakis said in his book, a divine gift to Hellas. It is a buffer state and you do not have it, what else do you not have, Mr. Samaras? Greater Albania and Greater Bulgaria. Ήμαρτον. Nationalism is so blind that it does not see even the basics.

– I want a very small point before we close, if we do not waste time. Closing now, returning to Greek-Turkish, I would like your answer mainly for the people to hear. We have a situation that may be easing, of course with many questions regarding what the Prime Minister said yesterday about the rally. Everyone can understand that such a situation is dangerous.

At the same time, we see some moves by some international players, some dynamic, official moves by Macron and also, we read more in the press and leaks from the Germans an attempt to play a bigger role in things.

There is a dimension in the international press, mainly of the Greek-Turkish crisis at the moment, which gives a German-French counter-background to the whole situation.

Do you think that the second and third readings play a role or does it remain a Greek-Turkish issue, which will evolve as we described with these difficulties of the maximalist demands on the part of Greece, the distorted expectations, the reaction on the part of Turkey? So the foreign factor finally plays a role in this story? Can it trigger developments?

Look, it plays, but the role is secondary. The French have the resin, as the Turks see it, that they are the first, par excellence, to oppose any European perspective of Turkey.

The Germans have this engagement, let’s say, that Turkey must be a difficult country, but we must have it inside. Do not have it outside and we alienate it. Remember a few weeks ago when the ship left the Turkish etc which was Merkel’s energy, is I think more constructive than the gossip of the young Macron, who had done various tricks, as if he had vetoed that for a while in Northern Macedonia. Fortunately, he withdrew it later. It’s who you play with the most. I think in these cases to resolve a dispute, you catch the bull by the horns, that is, in this case with the one with whom you have differences with him you try to resolve the differences. Because as long as we ask for help from others, we also seem weak. Macron can also be useful at the last minute,

– Just to clarify that I do not mean only if it will help us for what we ask or for the best solution. I mean if they can potentially play a role even in getting the situation out. That is to say to be crooked.

I, you see, I am dealing with the resolution of conflicts, not with whether there is a war or not, because even if there is a war it will be a disaster for both countries and especially for Greece even if it wins. So; Because Turkey will never forgive her.

The fact that they are going to resolve the dispute and as you will see in this book and in everything else I have written all the differences, take them one by one, we did not have time to talk about militarization, they are all resolved with a win -win and very reasonable solutions.

Unless the other wants to take the other phalanx and have a 100% victory, as the Greek nationalists want. But they will eat their faces, as did the aggressive Germany, which is now much smaller than Germany was after the First World War. What I say is exaggerated, but usually those who attack do not win.

– Thank you very much for the discussion. Let us say again that it was Professor Alexis Iraklidis. I was very happy for the conversation. Me too. Our joy and honor. I think one of the things that makes sense is to intervene in the debate, especially where there is a big discrepancy between public debate and legal and political reality, in a word, reality. Professor, thank you very much.

We will be in open communication for the next period because the discussion with you was enlightening.

-Of course, after joy. I assure you it was probably the most complete discussion I have had and I have had others but so I was given the opportunity. Thank you very much for the invitation and for the live chat we had.