Traffic Police that was Positive: His Child, Wife and Boss all Positive

The spouse, child and supervisor of the police officer who were positive for Covid-19 are also positive!

The contacts of the police officer who resided in Famagusta and caught the corona virus, who worked as a traffic police in the Iskele Police Department, began to appear.

The police’s wife, 1-year-old son and supervisor also caught the corona virus. In the tests performed, a Covid-19 positive virus was found.

THERE ARE 9 POSITIVE CASES TODAY

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli announced that 9 new corona virus cases have been encountered in the TRNC in the last 24 hours. Pilli emphasized that 4 out of 9 cases are local cases.

Noting that 3 of the other 5 cases came by air, Pilli stated that 1 person was a contact by sea and the other case was a contact of a previously detected case. Minister Pilli pointed out in his statement that 5 people were discharged.