CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Traffic Police that was Positive: His Child, Wife and Boss all Positive

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Traffic Police that was Positive: His Child, Wife and Boss all Positive 14

The spouse, child and supervisor of the police officer who were positive for Covid-19 are also positive!

The contacts of the police officer who resided in Famagusta and caught the corona virus, who worked as a traffic police in the Iskele Police Department, began to appear.

The police’s wife, 1-year-old son and supervisor also caught the corona virus. In the tests performed, a Covid-19 positive virus was found.

 

THERE ARE 9 POSITIVE CASES TODAY

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli announced that 9 new corona virus cases have been encountered in the TRNC in the last 24 hours. Pilli emphasized that 4 out of 9 cases are local cases.

Noting that 3 of the other 5 cases came by air, Pilli stated that 1 person was a contact by sea and the other case was a contact of a previously detected case. Minister Pilli pointed out in his statement that 5 people were discharged.

 

Related posts

UN calls on Greece to integrate migrants into society

CypriumNews Reporting

Tatar: ‘Presidential election will be held on October 11’

CypriumNews Reporting

PCR obligation Removed when crossing south

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More