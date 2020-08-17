They set the stage for relaxation – Pressures for dialogue

philenews has reported:

Americans and Germans are setting the scene for the crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean to ease, pushing for the start of a Greek-Turkish dialogue.

This of course is not expected to happen before next week, as the Turkish NAVTEX with which it committed an area within the Greek continental shelf for research by the Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis expires on the 23rd of the month.

Until then, no substantial differentiation of the situation is expected with the Turkish ship moving between Greek and Cypriot waters, attempting to conduct investigations.

It is also noteworthy that the informal EU Foreign Affairs Council is scheduled for 27-28 August to discuss the European Union options document for further action, to be presented by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borel.

Therefore, the critical period for developments in the matter is expected to be between the two crucial dates.

In the coming days, it is expected that there will be diplomatic mobility to both Athens and Ankara in order to prepare the ground.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, after his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, had a meeting yesterday with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoλουlu, with the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean at the center of the discussion.

Borrell intervention for Yavuz’s activities

The intervention of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, was provoked by the Turkish actions in the Cypriot EEZ.

The EU High Representative, who also had a telephone conversation with Greek Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulidis yesterday morning, called on Turkey to end Yavuz’s activity in the Cypriot EEZ and to engage immediately in a wide-ranging dialogue with the EU.

Specifically, in a written statement issued on Sunday afternoon, the High Representative stated the following: tensions and insecurity in the eastern Mediterranean “.

“This action contradicts and undermines efforts to resume dialogue and negotiations and to de-escalate immediately, which is the only way to stability and lasting solutions, as EU foreign ministers reiterated last Friday,” he said. Mr. Borrell.

“I call on the Turkish authorities to end these activities immediately and to engage fully and in good faith in a broad dialogue with the European Union,” he concluded.

The NAVTEX issued by Turkey on Saturday, which extended the presence of Yavouz in block 6 of the EEZ until September 15, provoked the reaction of South Cyprus, which yesterday proceeded with the anti-NAVTEX issue

Specifically with anti-NAVTEX, issued by the Search and Rescue Coordination Center in Larnaca, the South Cyprus warns that the Navtex issued by Turkey concerns “unauthorized and illegal activity of the Yavuz drilling rig and its supporting vessels Belt and the continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus “.

This action, he added, “is a clear violation of international law, affects maritime safety procedures and is also a criminal offense under the laws of the Republic of Cyprus.”

Turkish actions against South Cyprus continue as the Turkish frigate Kemal Reyes is in the east of the country and accompanies the research ship Barbaros, according to the Turkish YPAM.

In a post on Twitter, accompanied by relevant photos, the Turkish Ministry of Defense states that the frigate TCG Kemalreis that participates in the operation “Mediterranean Shield” -as it writes- after the naval training with the ships of the TRNC coast in the east of the island of Cyprus, accompanies the research ship Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa.

The suspension of the Turkish YPAM took place after the issuance of the new NAVTEX for Yavuz, valid until September 15.