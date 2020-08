Check out the official trailer for the family comedy movie The War with Grandpa, directed by Tim Hill. It stars Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Rob Riggle, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin and Uma Thurman.

The War with Grandpa Release Date: October 9, 2020

