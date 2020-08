The Health Ministry has announced that one COVID-19 case was detected at a Nicosia nursery, specifically that of PASIDY (Public servants union) situated next to the Finance Ministry.

The management of Pasidy and the nursery were informed of this development on Sunday, Philenews reported on Monday.

The person who contacted the virus is in isolation and his/her close contacts have been tracked, according to the Ministry which assured the nursery is now fully sanitized.