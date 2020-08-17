Minister Özersay ‘One sided approach is against the spirit of diplomacy’

TRNC Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay reacted to US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale’s visit to South Cyprus.

Özersay criticized Hale for not meeting or holding any contacts with TRNC officials during his visit to the island.

The TRNC Foreign Minister, in a written statement, stated that he had informed the US Ambassador to South Cyprus during a telephone conversation two days ago about the harm caused by such one-sided visits.

“I had conveyed to the ambassador how one-sided contacts contradicted the spirit of dialogue both in terms of the island’s realities and diplomacy,” he said.

Özersay said that he had conveyed the restrictions being imposed by the Greek Cypriot leadership at the crossing points and had asked the US Ambassador to take an initiative on the matter.

“The one-sided contacts held by the US Under Secretary for State not only contradicts the spirit of diplomacy but also does not help solve existing problems. We cannot adopt a just and fair approach if you only listen to one of the two sides,” he added.