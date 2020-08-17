de-escalation of the tension is urgent, but also the definitive solution of the region’s problems

Statement by Eleni Mavrou, AKEL Political Bureau member

The tension that Turkey has once again provoked within the Greek continental shelf is causing great concern.

The Turkish Navtex, according to which the Turkish vessel Oruç Reis, indeed accompanied by warships, will conduct seismic explorations in the Eastern Mediterranean, is reviving the tension in the region, but at the same time is testing the endurance and tolerance of the international and European community.

Ways to de-escalate the tension must urgently be sought.

It is clear, however, that Turkey’s aggression and illegal activity in the Eastern Mediterranean will not be terminated unless there is a definitive and real solution to the region’s problems that must be based on international law.

Towards this end, AKEL believes that the implementation of a policy that will pave the way for a just and correct solution to the problems Turkey is provoking must be pursued at a European level.

In this context, the Cypriot government must elaborate a comprehensive and coherent policy that will project our people’s goal, namely the liberation and reunification of our country, the termination of the occupation and division.

The solution of the Cyprus problem could contribute to the de-escalation, to the improvement of Greek-Turkish relations, to the solution of other problems of our region and towards stability and peace in the Eastern Mediterranean.