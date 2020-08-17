CypriumNews

Anastasiades ready for resumption of talks for Cyprus settlement

South Cyprus Government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos, said on Monday that President Nicos Anastasiades was and is ready to continue talks for a Cyprus settlement” on receiving a petition by a delegation of the Morphou Municipal Council.

The petition was made on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of Morphou`s occupation by Turkish troops in 1974.

Koushos noted that “we are ready to continue negotiations for a Cyprus settlement from where they were left in Crans Montana but unfortunately the Turkish intransigence hinders further progress”.

He further noted that this intransigence has lately evolved into a policy of destabilizing the Eastern Mediterranean.

A policy which unfortunately constitutes a second invasion, this time of Cyprus’ EEZ, he concluded.

