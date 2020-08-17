CypriumNews

Alessia Cara Answers the Web’s Most Searched Questions

Alessia Cara takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet’s burning questions about herself! Was Alessia Cara in Moana? Was Alessia on American Idol? Does she have tattoos? Who discovered her? What’s her nationality? Alessia Cara answers all these questions and much more!

Grammy Award®-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara’s new EP, THIS SUMMER: LIVE OFF THE FLOOR, is available now at all platforms via Def Jam Recordings. The EP contains live versions of all 6 songs from her THIS SUMMER EP of 2019, including “READY” and “ROOTING FOR YOU,” plus bonus live versions of landmark global hits “HERE” and “SCARS TO YOUR BEAUTIFUL”



