Concerned about the escalation in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean, 25 British politicians, writers and artists have written to the Times of London. In their letter, they emphasize that Turkey’s refusal to sign the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea is a deliberate attempt to deprive island states of their rights, while noting that Erdogan’s stance is provoking tensions in the region, while respect for international law. in the Convention is the only way to stability in the region.

At the same time, they call on European governments, including the British, to support Greece and Cyprus, call the equity policy inappropriate in this case, and urge NATO members to make clear that Ankara’s challenges are unacceptable.

The letter:

“Sir, we too are deeply concerned about the escalation of rhetoric and the threat to the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean by President Erdogan (Erdogan’s Provocations, main article, 15 August). Positive energy developments are an opportunity to build more productive and stable regional relations, but they require all parties to comply with international law. Other regional governments have shown their willingness to negotiate within the framework set out in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The Turkish government’s refusal to accept the convention is an obstacle – a deliberate attempt by Ankara to deprive island states of their rights under international law.

Mr Erdogan’s policies fuel regional tensions. European governments, including the British, must send a clear message of support to countries such as Greece and Cyprus, which adhere to multilateral rules. Turkey’s NATO allies need to be adamant that Ankara’s challenges are unacceptable.

A policy of equal distances between Turkey and Greece in this matter is inappropriate. “The only possible way to reduce tensions and bring stability is through respect for UNCLOS and the procedures of international law.”

The letter is signed by:

Kevin Featherstone, Professor of Modern Greek Studies, London School of Economics

John Kittmer, former British Ambassador to Greece

Alberto Costa, Member of Parliament, Chairman of the cross-party parliamentary group for Greece

Denis MacShane, former Minister for European Affairs

Lord Wallace of Saltaire, representative of the Liberal Democrats

Roderick Beaton, Honorary Professor at Korai, King’s College London

Dame Averil Cameron

Paul Cartledge, Honorary Professor of Greek Culture, University of Cambridge

Professor Richard Clogg

Louis de Bernières, author

Peter Frankopan, Professor of World History, University of Oxford

Stephen Fry

Timothy Garton Ash, Professor of European Studies, University of Oxford

Charles Grant, Director, Center for European Reform

David Harsent, author, correspondent member of the Society of Greek Writers

Judith Herrin, Honorary Professor, King’s College London

Victoria Hislop, author, honorary citizen of Greece

David Holton, Honorary Professor of Modern Greek, University of Cambridge

Will Hutton, principal of Hertford College, Oxford

Michael G Jacobides, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, London Business School

Peter Mackridge, Honorary Professor of Modern Greek, University of Oxford

Sean O’Brien, Professor of Creative Writing, Newcastle University

Ruth Padel, Professor of Poetry, King’s College London

Gonda Van Steen, Professor at Korai, King’s College London

Sofka Zinovieff, author