TRNC: 2412 tests done, 9 positive cases

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 2412, 9 positive cases were encountered and 5 people were discharged.

Minister Pilli said that 3 of the positive cases came to our country by air, 1 person by sea, 1 person was the contact of the case detected before and was kept under surveillance, 4 people were local cases and they were followed by the Ministry of Health teams.

The general situation of Covid-19 on 17 August 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 2412

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 9

Number of Cases Discharged Today-5

Number of Cases Lost Today – none

Total Number of Tests Performed- 98,237

Total Number of Cases- 221

Number of Cured and Total Discharged Cases – 147

Number of Cases Continuing Treatment- 70

Total Number of Patients Lost – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none

