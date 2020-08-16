TRNC: 1414 tests 3 positive cases

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1414, 3 positive cases were encountered, 2 people were discharged.

Minister Pilli said that positive cases came to our country by air and that they were followed up by the Ministry of Health teams.

Minister Pilli announced that the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee will meet at the Ministry of Health tomorrow to make decisions for the increase of cases and the evaluation of the latest situation.

The general situation of Covid-19 on August 16, 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 1414

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 3

Number of Cases Discharged Today-2

Number of Cases Lost Today – none

Total Number of Tests Performed- 95,825

Total Number of Cases – 209

Total Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 142

Number of Cases Continuing Treatment- 63

Total Number of Patients Lost – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – none